Road Closed, Expect Delays - Serious Crash, Hunterville - Central

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on SH1, Hunterville, involving a truck and three cars.

Initial indications suggest two people have been seriously injured, and a number of others have received moderate or minor injuries.

The road is currently closed and traffic management will be in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

