Road Closed, Expect Delays - Serious Crash, Hunterville - Central
Sunday, 19 July 2020, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious crash on SH1, Hunterville, involving a truck and
three cars.
Initial indications suggest two people
have been seriously injured, and a number of others have
received moderate or minor injuries.
The road is
currently closed and traffic management will be in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible and
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more