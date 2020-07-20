One Dies Following Water Incident, Waikato
Monday, 20 July 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a water incident near
Miranda, Waikato.
About 3:30pm Police received a
report of a kayak capsizing off the coast.
Three
people were in the water and a rescue helicopter was
dispatched to the scene.
At around 5pm two children
were flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where one of
them has since died.
Enquiries are ongoing into the
circumstances of the
incident.
