State Highway 30 Is Closed Following A Crash At Benneydale
Monday, 20 July 2020, 9:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 30 is closed between Mangakino and Te
Kuiti, in the Waitomo District, following a crash between a
logging truck and a ute in the Benneydale area.
The
crash occurred about 8:10am.
One person has been
seriously injured and a rescue helicopter has been
dispatched to the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the
area.
