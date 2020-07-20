Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Launches Endeavour Models Consultation

Monday, 20 July 2020, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council is today opening a new consultation with the community about the future of the Endeavour models.

Following community feedback after a decision in May to reinstate the rebuilt models, councillors voted again in June to consult with the community about their future.

“We recognise this is a sensitive subject, and we are listening to iwi and the general community, Council is undertaking to consult widely, and to take that feedback into account as we seek a location for the models” said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

She said Council will also consult with iwi and hapū, and those consultations are being organised to take place over the next three weeks. The consultation extends to the community through digital methods, flyers and drop boxes in Customer Services and the Library.

Additionally, Council is holding community drop-in evenings at Awarua, 15 Fitzherbert Street, from Monday 27 to Thursday 30 July, from 5pm to 7pm.

Council has today launched a page on the “Have Your Say” section of the GDC website (https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/endeavour), where interested members of the community can suggest locations for the models via an interactive map.

Consultation is open until 16 August.

“We look forward to receiving feedback from our community,” the Mayor said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

National: Statement From Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon

“Today I spoke to National Party Leader Judith Collins to inform her I will not be contesting the upcoming election. “As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide. It was an extremely ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 