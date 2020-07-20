Council Launches Endeavour Models Consultation

Council is today opening a new consultation with the community about the future of the Endeavour models.

Following community feedback after a decision in May to reinstate the rebuilt models, councillors voted again in June to consult with the community about their future.

“We recognise this is a sensitive subject, and we are listening to iwi and the general community, Council is undertaking to consult widely, and to take that feedback into account as we seek a location for the models” said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

She said Council will also consult with iwi and hapū, and those consultations are being organised to take place over the next three weeks. The consultation extends to the community through digital methods, flyers and drop boxes in Customer Services and the Library.

Additionally, Council is holding community drop-in evenings at Awarua, 15 Fitzherbert Street, from Monday 27 to Thursday 30 July, from 5pm to 7pm.

Council has today launched a page on the “Have Your Say” section of the GDC website (https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/endeavour), where interested members of the community can suggest locations for the models via an interactive map.

Consultation is open until 16 August.

“We look forward to receiving feedback from our community,” the Mayor said.

