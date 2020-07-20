Waikato Museum is the place to celebrate Matariki

Image: Pleiades (Matariki) image credit: NASAJPL-Caltech

Matariki will be a real celebration at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato this Sunday (26 July), with an interactive day of weaving, family crafts, music, and a panel discussion with artists who are exploring kotahitanga (unity) through creativity to ‘flatten the curve’ on racism.

Museum Director Cherie Meecham says: “We’re thrilled to host weavers from Te Roopu Aroha ki te Raranga and to be working with Creative Waikato and some of the Waikato artists they have commissioned to explore the theme Kotahitanga: United Through Creativity.

“We’ll have music, thanks to Collision Duo, from the original Tokoroa-based 70s funk band. Craft activities for children and families will focus on one of the stars from the Matariki cluster, Hiwa-i-te-Rangi, which urges us to look forward with hope for the future.”

“This will be a new year like no other as we have emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown and look for ways to work together for the good of Aotearoa.”

Ms Meecham invites visitors to explore other attractions the museum also offers.

Popular exhibitions on now include Dinosaur rEvolution: Secrets of Survival and Exscite, where children can actively learn while having fun.

Visitors to the museum can also check out two new exhibitions.

Curator Notes is an exhibition that marks the United Nations’ International Year of Plant Health 2020, but also examines how Waikato Museum’s four curators shape exhibitions that showcase the museum’s collection in the areas of art, social history, science and tangata whenua.

New to Us, opening this weekend, is an exhibition of recently acquired works, thanks to the support of Trust Waikato, The Friends of Waikato Museum, The Barry Hopkins Art Collection Trust and the Waikato Bequests Trust.

Details of all exhibitions and of Matariki at the Museum are available on the Waikato Museum website: waikatomuseum.co.nz





© Scoop Media

