Keep It Real Online Goes Multi-lingual

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The Department of Internal Affairs’ online safety website keepitrealonline.govt.nz is now available in Te Reo Māori, Samoan, Simplified Chinese and Hindi.

“In developing this campaign, it was really important for us to make the tools and advice for Keep It Real Online as accessible as possible,” says Trina Lowry, Manager Design Engagement and Innovation for DIA’s Digital Safety Group.

“We chose to translate the website into these four languages as they’re the most widely spoken in New Zealand and we wanted to ensure as many parents and caregivers as possible can get the information they need to keep their kids safe online.”

The Keep It Real Online campaign went viral after its launch at the beginning of June. The videos have been viewed over 30 million times and our website has received 218,000 visitors, most of whom live in New Zealand.

“We hope translating the website will help the important messages about online bullying, pornography, online grooming, and inappropriate content reach as many parents and caregivers as possible” says Trina Lowry.

