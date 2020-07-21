State Highway 1, Tokoroa - Serious Crash - Waikato
Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 1, Tokoroa.
The crash occurred just
after 1pm and reportedly involved two cars.
Initial
indications are that three people have been seriously
injured.
The road is blocked by the crash, which
occurred between Main Road and Galaxy
Road.
