Student Volunteer Army Returns To West Coast For Community Outreach Camp

In the first volunteering camp of the year, 100 members of the University of Canterbury Student Volunteer Army (UC SVA) will head to Hōkitika on Friday 24th July to help out with a range of community volunteering projects.

The SVA Camp initiative was introduced in 2016 to provide student volunteers the opportunity to explore areas beyond Christchurch and connect with new communities to make a long-lasting impact. This will be the second time the UC SVA has travelled to Hōkitika and the third time the club has travelled to the West Coast area for camp.

Key projects include working at the March 15 Memorial, the historical Stafford Cemetery and the Westland Industrial Heritage Park. Other projects include restoration, cleaning and mulching at various sites throughout the community.

SVA President, Isabella Fanselow, says “The Student Volunteer Army are excited to be returning to Hōkitika for camp this year, it is fantastic to see our volunteers working alongside locals to create a lasting impact in the Hōkitika community.”

After a hard day of work volunteers are being treated to a bonfire on the beach followed by a film in the Hōkitika Regent Theatre.

The volunteers will be staying at the Arahura Marae.

