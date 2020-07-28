Electric vehicles put NPDC on road to cleaner future

Deputy Mayor Richard Jordan, Cr Amanda Clinton-Gohdes and Cr Harry Duynhoven with the new Nissan Leaf electric vehicle, the first EV to join NPDC’s car pool.



NPDC is plugging into a greener, cleaner future with its first electric vehicle trial.

The first of two electric vehicles, with their eye-catching livery, hit the roads on 27 July.

A new Nissan Leaf will go into the general NPDC car pool and another electric vehicle is being considered for Parks work.

This is the first move in NPDC’s Climate Action Framework, passed by councillors in December last year, when they agreed that climate change requires an urgent response.

“NPDC is aiming to be a leader with our climate change response, and we are looking at our impact on the planet as part of our new way of working across the organisation,” said NPDC Group Manager Strategy Liam Hodgetts. “We’re trialling EVs as part of a regular upgrade of our car fleet and we’ll be looking at whether they’re fit for purpose, and how they’ll affect our carbon footprint and fuel bills.”

The Climate Action Framework includes requirements for NPDC to consider the impact of climate change in all its strategies and operations as well as possible projects in the 10-Year Plan.

NPDC will be working with the community including young people and iwi as well as other Taranaki councils to consider climate change mitigation and adaption and will be looking to start a public conversation ahead of the 10-Year Plan.





