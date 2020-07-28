The Quays Wins Architecture Award

The Quays in Blenheim has taken out top honours in the Public Architecture category at this year’s New Zealand Institute of Architects Awards for the Nelson/Marlborough area.

The local awards honour the best new architecture in each of the NZIA's eight regional branches. Winners at the Local Architecture Awards level can also be considered for further honours at a national level.

The Quays was designed by Studio of Pacific Architecture Limited and helps re-connect the Taylor River to Blenheim’s town centre.

Mayor John Leggett said the award recognises the work by Studio of Pacific Architecture who made a real effort to understand the community’s requirements for this space.

“The Quays supports a series of formal and informal functions. This landscape-led development re-establishes the river edge’s historical use as a cultural, social and economic hub, and also provides a key focus for the new library and art gallery,” Mayor Leggett said.

Council’s Property and Community Facilities Manager, Jamie Lyall, says he and his staff were thrilled with the result.

“We are proud of this space and it is great to see the area being used more often by members of our community. We look forward to watching the use of The Quays increase and evolve as the new library and art gallery takes shape.”

