Tokomaru Water Take Secured

An 18-year resource consent securing the Water Supply Take for Tokomaru has been granted.

Tokomaru is supplied with water from Tokomaru Awa. The water is treated before being dispersed through a network made up of 6km of mains and 2.1km of laterals. Just over 220 properties, of which 34 are metered, are on the supply.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said the decision provides certainty for everyone in Tokomaru and comes after extensive engagement with Ngāti Whakatere.

“Together, we will carry out regular stream health checks and involve local school children where possible. We will aim to make more people aware of the cultural significance of Horseshoe Bend, where the take comes from; and we’ll co-manage activities in the Reserve, which is home to one of the District’s most popular river swimming spots.”

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive, David Clapperton, said subject to conditions the consent allows for Tokomaru to grow.

“Tokomaru is one of the District’s growth areas, so it was important to ensure that we could supply the new homes as more residents are attracted to the rural lifestyle.”

Council’s Water Services Engineer, Albert Hoffmann, said the application was supported by an independent ecological assessment that found the effects of the abstraction when the Tokomaru Awa is below minimum flow are less than minor.

Mr Hoffmann thanked everyone involved, especially those bodies that supported the application, including MidCentral District Health Board, Ngāti Whakatere, Rangitāne o Manawatū, Fish and Game, and the Department of Conservation.

© Scoop Media

