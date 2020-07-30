Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council Adopts Emergency Budget

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 11:35 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Funding to retain key council services and deliver a $2.57 billion infrastructure programme to stimulate economic recovery, while adjusting to a severe fall in income, is at the heart of Auckland Council’s Emergency Budget, formally adopted today by the Governing Body.

The Budget responds to the significant economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, as well as the severe water supply crisis the region is experiencing.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, “Thanks to the collective effort of all Kiwis we have stopped the spread of the virus in our community. However, while potentially thousands of lives may have been saved, the impact of the pandemic will seriously hit jobs and our economy.

“Auckland Council is confronting a nearly half-billion income shortfall because of the pandemic and associated lockdown. On top of that, we have had to meet an additional unbudgeted capital investment of $224 million to bring forward water infrastructure projects to deal with the worst drought Auckland has ever experienced.

“Managing our finances responsibly is critical. With less money available, we have had to significantly cut expenditure and reduce staff numbers. Over a thousand jobs at council will be disestablished, non-essential spending has been slashed, and over $240 million worth of surplus properties and non-strategic assets will be sold to reduce debt. Our organisation has to become leaner and more adaptable.

“Despite this significant cut in spending, we will maintain the essential services Aucklanders need and value, in areas such as transport, waste and recycling services, parks and playgrounds, libraries and community facilities and other areas,” the mayor says.

“We have also strived to maintain investment in critical transport, housing and environmental infrastructure, resulting in expenditure of $2.57 billion this year, slightly lower than the pre-COVID-19 estimate but well above the average capital investment over five years of $1.6 billion.

“This investment will help stimulate employment and economic growth and address the backlog of projects needed to make up for the decades of underinvestment in our city.”

Chair of the Finance and Performance Committee, Councillor Desley Simpson, says that the Emergency Budget strikes a careful balance between prudent financial management and the need to protect key services and invest in the city’s future.

“We are maintaining a disciplined approach to our finances, managing debt prudently to protect our strong credit rating with international rating agencies, and ensure generational fairness.

“On top of this, we are doing everything we can to help ourselves by cutting non-essential expenditure, deferring capital projects where possible, finding $200 million of savings across the council family including $75 million of cuts to the council’s staffing budgets.”

“These measures help to balance spending to support the key services Aucklanders need and value, like our libraries, recycling services, transport concessions, road safety and local board-led community projects.”

“We will also continue to provide the infrastructure investment our city needs to ease transport and housing pressure, give certainty to the construction sector and support employment and economic recovery.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Showing The Aussies How To Reach A Consensus On Quarantine Fees

Back at the dawn of time, MMP was created (a) to impose a discipline on government and (b) to prevent any one party from riding roughshod over everyone else, the public included. In essence, this is exactly what has happened in the dispute over quarantine fees where - despite holding sharply differing views on the issue - Labour, the Greens and New Zealand First have all agreed to support the Greens position, despite giving each other a lot of mean glances and dirty looks. Ultimately, the fees will be levied only on those Kiwis who come and go from the country after the proposal has passed into law... More>>

 

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 