Invercargill Police Investigate Aggravated Robbery

Invercargill Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Dee Street business last night.

Two male offenders, one reportedly armed with a firearm, entered the Night'n Day store just before 9.30pm.

A member of the public who went to intervene was stabbed by one of the offenders.

This person is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The pair took a small quantity of cash before leaving in a vehicle which was later located abandoned nearby.

Police are speaking to a number of witnesses but encourage anyone who hasn't made contact with Police to come forward.

© Scoop Media

