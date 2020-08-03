Road Closed, Expect Delays - Crash SH6, Nelson - Tasman
Monday, 3 August 2020, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a motorcycle crash
on SH6, Hira, Nelson,
Police were called about
10:35am.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect
delays.
Further information will be released
proactively.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more