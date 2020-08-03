Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Play Park Upgrade Will Be "worth The Wait"

Monday, 3 August 2020, 1:18 pm
Upper Hutt City Council

Work to deliver a top class community recreation attraction of regional significance looks set to swing into action later this year.

A full-scale redevelopment of Upper Hutt’s Maidstone Max play area is slated to get underway in August, with the park closing to accommodate the redevelopment.

The upgrade was one of the 11 projects consulted upon and budgeted for as part of Upper Hutt City Council’s Long Term Plan 2018-2028.

An extensive design and consultation process to create a finalised plan has meant work on the upgrade is set to begin later than originally expected.

Mayor Wayne Guppy said the upgrade would be well worth the wait.

“I am delighted that work is soon set to start on delivering a fantastic community play and recreation facility that will be a great drawcard for our city and our region.

“Once completed this greatly improved attraction, which actively supports community wellbeing, will make us an even more desirable place to come and live, raise a family and visit for fun.”

The Mayor said he was thankful to the Upper Hutt community for having their say on what the new play area should include, through a comprehensive public engagement process carried out last year.

The design theme takes its inspiration from old school, imaginative play associated with forts and castles, while using the latest modern technology and standards for the play features and materials used. More details about the design can be viewed by way of a 3D flyover on Council’s website.

The finalised design includes a significant improvement to the amenities on offer as well as much greater accessibility, such as a double accessible toilet block and accessible swings.

The key features of the redevelopment will be an enlarged modern skate park built around a central castle-themed play area, musical and sand play features, a relocated young children’s play area and new half basketball court and pump track for learner scooter and bike riders.

The highly popular flying fox will also be getting a makeover of its own as well.

To mark this major revamp and the change to the current 20 year old theme of the playground, Council will over the coming months be seeking input from Upper Hutt schools on a new name for the playground to give it a suitable local identity.

It’s expected the upgrade will be completed in March 2021.

 

