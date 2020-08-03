Have Your Say On The Draft Manakau Community Plan

Horowhenua District Council is seeking public feedback on the draft Manakau Community Plan.

Strategic Planner Tiffany Gower said Council was keen hear from anyone who lives in Manakau, has property there, or often visits the area.

She said the Community Plan aimed to give the Manakau community a voice and to encourage people, groups and organisations to work together to achieve the things that are important to their community.

“It will also help to inform Council’s decision making about matters relevant to Manakau, and help to ensure Council’s planning and actions are better aligned with the community’s aspirations.”

Ms Gower said the draft Community Plan was the result of extensive engagement with the Manakau community in 2019.

“We used input from community workshops, drop-in sessions, engagement sessions with students of Manakau School, and a community survey to prepare the draft plan,” she said.

“The consultation we’re running now is an opportunity for the community to tell us if the draft we’ve created reflects their priorities and aspirations accurately before we finalise it.”

The Community Plan creates a vision for Manakau:

Manakau is a thriving, friendly and safe rural community with a strong sense of place, a healthy natural environment and good connectivity to other places.

It also identifies four priority areas that will help deliver the vision, each with specific actions attached.

Priority areas are:

· Protect the special character and heritage values of Manakau

· Ensure growth occurs in a sustainable and integrated way

· Improve traffic safety and provide more transport options

· Improve recreational spaces and water quality.

For more information or to provide feedback on the Manakau Community Plan: visit horowhenua.govt.nz/manakaucommunityplan; pick up a hard copy of the survey or feedback form at Council’s main office at 126 Oxford Street, Levin, or at the Manakau Store; or contact Strategic Planner Tiffany Gower on 06 366 0999.

Consultation is open from 3 August to midday 24 August 2020.

