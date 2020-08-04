Police Charge Man Following Firearms Incident On Victoria Street West

Auckland City Police have charged man following an incident where a firearm was allegedly presented at Police officers during a traffic stop on Victoria Street West, in the CBD, yesterday.

Inspector Gary Davey, Area Commander for Auckland City Central, says Police enquiries at the scene have established a pistol was involved in the incident.

A taser device was also located inside the vehicle.

Inspector Davey says a 30-year-old man has since been charged by Police.

He faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today, Tuesday 4 August.

"Thankfully our officers were not injured as a result of this incident and the matter was resolved without further incident," says Inspector Davey.

"As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further."

© Scoop Media

