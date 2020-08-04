Watercare Drought Update: 4 August
Good morning,
Please find below the latest drought status update. Also, attached is a press release about our proactive leak detection programme which has been accelerated during the drought.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|1mm
|3.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 26 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|0mm
|1mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|59.5%
|Yesterday:
|59.5%
|Normal for this time of year:
|85.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for August 2020:
|405 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|397 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|393 million litres
See the weekly water supply update