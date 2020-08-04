Local Accounting Firm Shows Why Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal Of The Day

With Taranaki’s unemployment figures on the rise and local Foodbanks feeling the pressure, accounting and business advisory firm, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, is donating all money raised from their annual Business Breakfast to those in need.

The Business Breakfast is designed to provide topical and timely advice to business owners and professionals, along with an update from regional development agency Venture Taranaki’s CE, Justine Gilliland. All the event proceeds will go to Stratford and New Plymouth Foodbanks – providing much needed support to the community at a very difficult time.

Baker Tilly Managing Director, Daimon Stewart said “there are a lot of families and businesses that are struggling as a result of COVID-19 and we’re concerned that this could get worse in 2021 as the global impact really starts to hit home. Our Business Breakfast will provide much needed advice for businesspeople to help them navigate the coming year, and proceeds will help relieve the pressure of the local Foodbanks.”

As well as a regional overview, local business leaders will have the opportunity to learn ways to recover and thrive from the impact of COVID-19, including how to lead and work in a changed environment. They will also hear a thought-provoking discussion on how the response to a global human virus (COVID-19) compares to our response to a computer virus.

“Our latest business survey shows a sharp deterioration in economic confidence of the region for the near future as a result of COVID-19. At the breakfast, I will provide an insight into our tactical plan for a ‘return to better’, supporting our journey to the vision our Taranaki 2050 Roadmap sets out for our region,” explained Venture Taranaki CE, Justine Gilliland.

Venture Taranaki is leading the economic recovery pillar for the region and has issued to date $800,729 in funding to help local enterprise with COVID-19 impacts.

“I’m looking forward to sharing insights on what’s happening both at a regional level and in terms of Venture Taranaki’s work to support our region through these challenging times,” says Justine.

The Taranaki Business Breakfast is at 7.30am-9am, 19 August, and tickets are $20 and available through Eventbrite.

