Local Charity Creating A New, Holistic Safe Haven For Survivors Of Domestic Violence

After five years providing essential care packs to refuges and safe houses around Aotearoa, I Got Your Back Pack are now creating their own place for families to heal through trauma and break the cycle of domestic violence.

In October 2020, I Got Your Back Pack plan to open a new safe house for families who need a place to escape to, heal and reestablish themselves. Right now, they need help from the public to make it happen.

So what does a holistic safe haven look like? For starters, the families will be able to stay in the home as long as they need to, rather than the typical time limit of six weeks. Anita Hinton, founder of I Got Your Back Pack says, “For us to really focus on establishing them safely in the community, no time limits would be allocated for them in our safe haven.” During that time, the team will actively work on reestablishment and work with the families to ensure they can and do move on when they are ready to.

They will house three families at any given time and, with separate wings, a few acres of land, and gardens, will give the families an opportunity to heal and find their feet in their own space.

The team are proud to say that the house is accessible, meaning that this is a welcoming environment for all. “As a mum of two and wheelchair user that has seen dark days and now has a beautiful, safe, accessible home, I have had a dream for years of an accessible safe place.” Says Rachel, a pledger on the campaign and Community Manager at YES Disability Resource Centre. “Disabled women, especially if they’re young are in danger. This refuge is amazing, thank you for your work”.

While in the care of the safe house, families will have access to a range of services and organisations to help in their recovery. I Got Your Back Pack has already received generous offers and confirmed services from various organisations and individuals, ranging from art therapy, yoga and osteopathy, to hairdressing, therapy dogs and remedial reading. They are continuing to get more therapeutic courses on-board, to offer a full wraparound healing experience.

Anita Hinton, founder of I Got Your Back Pack says, “This is an opportunity for our team to work hands on with vulnerable kiwis and break the cycle of domestic violence. We believe we have the passion to create a new and unique model to healing through trauma.”

Domestic violence is a tragedy that is affecting hundreds of New Zealanders every week. Pledge today to help I Got Your Back Pack change the lives of the women and children that come through their doors, or contact the team to see how else you could help.

For more information and to pledge see: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6616-a-new-safe-haven-for-survivors-of-domestic-violence

Follow the team on social media for more, or to contact them -

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IGotYourBackPackNZ/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/igotyourbackpacknz/

