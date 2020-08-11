Auckland Mayor Phil Goff Calls For Calm As City Reenters Lockdown
Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 9:38 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is tonight calling for calm and
patience as the city goes into another lockdown.
“I
understand that people are probably feeling a little bit
scared, a little angry and a little confused right now. None
of us wanted to go back into a lockdown, but we always knew
this was a very real possibility,” said Mayor
Goff.
“I am urging Aucklanders to come together like
we did last time to stamp out community transmission. Please
remain calm, please do not panic buy and please follow the
lockdown rules.
“Please follow Ministry of Health
advice around good hygiene practices and social distancing.
If you have symptoms, please make sure you get tested and
avoid contact with others.
“We beat community
transmission once and we can do again, but that requires all
of us to work as a team.
“Like last time, more
details will be forthcoming over the next little while, so
please keep updated through news channel and official
government
websites.”
