East Waikato Careers And Employers Expo Cancelled Amidst New COVID-19 Restrictions

The East Waikato Careers and Employers Expo, due to be held in Thames today and tomorrow, has been cancelled after the Prime Minister’s shock announcement last night, that the country will return to COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 2 today.

Thames-Coromandel is in the same category as all parts of New Zealand, outside Auckland, which will move to Alert Level 2 from midday. At this stage, the restrictions are due to last for three days, ending at midnight on Friday. For more information on what Alert Level 2 means for you, see below.

One of the restrictions of Alert Level 2 includes no more than 100 people at gatherings – a number the expo was well expected to exceed.

“It’s with a huge amount of disappointment we’ve made the decision to cancel the expo,” says our Mayor Sandra Goudie.

“As of last night, the Thames Civic Centre was set up and ready for the doors to open and welcome hundreds of high school students to take steps towards their future employment,” she says.

“We’d had terrific support from a range of businesses from across our district who were ready to talk to students about careers in their industry and opportunities for internships, graduate programmes, casual and part-time jobs.

"It’s a great shame these conversations won't be taking place, but there is too much risk and uncertainty at this point to go ahead as planned.”

Mayor Sandra says many people had worked very hard to get the expo ready to go today.

“I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all the businesses who supported us and those who worked so hard to pull it together, including our neighbouring Hauraki and Matamata-Piako Councils, the Hauraki Maori Trust Board and the education sector (NZ Skills and Education Group and CANDO),” she says.

“We’re all feeling a bit shocked with the move back to Alert Level 2, but I encourage everyone to not panic, and to remember to practice good hygiene and stay home if you are sick," Mayor Sandra says.

We can still continue to go to work and school with the appropriate physical distancing.

What does COVID-19 Alert Level 2 look like for the Coromandel?

Along with the rest of New Zealand, outside Auckland, our Thames-Coromandel district will move to Alert Level 2 from midday today.

The overview of the COVID-19 Alert Levels can be found here at covid19.govt.nz

Alert Level 2 restrictions include:

• People can connect with friends and family, and socialise in groups of up to 100, go shopping or travel domestically if following public health guidance.

• Keep physical distancing of 2 metres from people you don’t know when out in public or in retail stores. Keep 1 metre physical distancing in controlled environments like workplaces, where practical.

• No more than 100 people at gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga.

• Businesses can open to the public if following public health guidance including physical distancing and record keeping. Alternative ways of working are encouraged where possible.

• Hospitality businesses must keep groups of customers separated, seated and served by a single person.

• Maximum of 100 people at a time in a defined space.

• Sport and recreation activities are allowed, subject to conditions on gatherings, record keeping, and physical distancing where practical.

• Public venues such as museums, libraries and pools can open if they comply with public health measures and ensure 1 metre physical distancing and record keeping.

• Event facilities, including cinemas, stadiums, concert venues and casinos can have more than 100 people at a time, provided there are no more than 100 in a defined space, and the groups do not mix.

• Health and disability care services operate as normally as possible.

• It is safe to send your children to schools, early learning services and tertiary education. There will be appropriate measures in place.

• People at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, for example those with underlying medical conditions, especially if not well-controlled, and older people, are encouraged to take additional precautions when leaving home. They may work if they agree with their employer that they can do so safely.

