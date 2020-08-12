Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alert Level 3 - what this means for public transport users

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 11:32 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

The Government has announced that Auckland will be moving back to Alert Level 3 at midday today for three days. Here’s what you need to know when considering taking public transport during Alert Level 3.

Is your journey essential?
Please follow Alert Level 3 guidance and only use public transport when essential. The Government has advised that you must maintain physical distancing of two metres outside your home, including on public transport. The Government has recommended that you wear a mask if you are out and about, including while on public transport.

Make sure you plan ahead
Buses, trains, and ferries will continue to run to a normal timetable to provide enough capacity to allow two-metre physical distancing.

We recommend you plan ahead using Journey Planner or our AT Mobile app. AT Mobile and our Passenger Information Displays, show how many people are on a bus or train service at any given time. This lets you know if two-metre distancing is achievable before you board.
Fares will continue to be charged over this three-day Alert Level 3 period and cash will still not be accepted. Customers must tag on and off with their AT HOP cards. We strongly recommend that you register your AT HOP card to help with contact tracing should it be required. You can do this by visiting our website.


What to do when you travel on buses:
• Cash will not be accepted on board during Alert Level 3. You must use an AT HOP card.
• You must use the rear door to get on and off buses.
• Tag on and off using the AT HOP card reader inside the rear door.
• If you use a wheelchair or mobility device or require driver assistance, you can still get on and off using the front door.
• Customers will not be able to use the first row of seats behind the bus driver.
• Once a bus is at capacity, drivers will only drop customers off.
School buses will continue to operate. As per Government guidelines, the two-metre physical distancing requirement does not apply to school buses, as these are a part of a school’s controlled environment. However, we recommend that parents wait with their child(ren) at the bus stop until they can see if the bus has enough room on board for their child(ren).
Because of the very short notice and potentially short duration of this regional lockdown, it may not be practical for physical distancing stickers to be installed across the public transport network immediately. Please be mindful of your personal surroundings and the importance to maintain two-metre physical distancing.


If you need more help
Customer service centres will remain open with two-metre physical distancing rules applying to both customers and staff. However, cash will not be accepted by staff under Alert Level 3.

During this time, we recommend customers use self-service options such as ordering an AT HOP card online. Journey planning can also be done via the AT website or AT Mobile app. Our call centres remain open and customers who need assistance with their journeys can speak to us from 6.00am to 9.00pm by calling (09)0 366 4467.

We will revisit the opening hours and locations on Friday once the Government provides further direction and guidance on the Alert Level 3 status.


Parking
If you are using AT’s parking buildings or on-street parking, normal charges will apply. We will continue to enforce parking restrictions, bus lanes, and other special vehicle lanes during this period.

Our parking and transport officers will be assisting authorities by monitoring physical distancing across the network and helping essential healthcare and community testing facilities with any transport-related issues.

The best place to find the latest about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website.

Covid-19: Dissolution Of Parliament Delayed As Govt Hunts Source Of New infections


The dissolution of Parliament has been deferred by at a least a few days due to the new covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
This was in case Parliament had to be reconvened as more information came to light, Ardern said at a briefing on the three-day level 3 lockdown in Auckland and level 2 alert for the rest of the country.
A decision about the dissolution of Parliament and any flow on effects for the timing of the election would be considered on Monday, Ardern said... More>>

 

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


