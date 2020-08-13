Councillors Contemplate Gateway Project

Kāpiti Coast District councillors and community board representatives met on Tuesday 11 August to discuss the government’s financial commitment to the Kāpiti Gateway project and next steps.

Mayor Gurunathan acknowledged that there has been a lot of stakeholder and community conversation about the Gateway and says it is important that Councillors now take the time to carefully weigh up broader social, cultural, environmental and economic benefits of this project alongside the financial considerations.

“Councillors have directed Council staff to undertake further work to test the assumptions, and further refine, the indicative business case that was developed to support the Council’s application to the Provincial Growth Fund. This includes looking at a range of scenarios for how the ongoing operational costs of a Gateway centre might be met.

“This project is a potential game-changer for our district and therefore it is important that we get it right.”

Councillors will also work with staff to agree an engagement plan to help better inform the community on this project.

“As a Council we are committed to working with our iwi partners, central government, a range of stakeholder and interest groups and our community to achieve good social, economic, cultural and environmental outcomes for our community. The Gateway has the potential to deliver on all of these,” the Mayor says.

Further information about the Gateway can be viewed on the Council’s website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz.

