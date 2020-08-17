Leftover Emergency Supplies Gifted To Migrant Centre

The Waikato Settlement Centre team were delighted to receive a bonus donation of food parcels and blankets from Hamilton City Council’s Civil Defence team.

The parcels and blankets were left over from the Hamilton Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) that operated during COVID-19 Alert Levels 4 and 3.

“We wanted to gift these leftover goods to an organisation that does wonderful things here in our community and who we knew could put these items to good use,” says Hamilton City Council’s Civil Defence Controller Kelvin Powell.

“We work closely with the Waikato Settlement Centre and are extremely supportive of the work they do in welcoming migrants to our city.”

The Council’s Civil Defence Unit purchased food packs and boxes of blankets as back-up emergency supplies to help struggling families and individuals during Alert Levels 3 and 4.

Waikato Settlement Centre Community Connector Jackie Runciman says the Council gesture is timely.

“The donation of goods is very welcome and appreciated. We are being contacted daily by our migrant community who are facing hardship because of COVID-19.”

“They are so appreciative and humbled by the assistance they receive in the way of food parcels, blankets and care packs,” she says.

