Peacocke’s First Playground Now Open

The first park to support the new neighbourhood in Peacocke is now open.

Te Inuwai Park in the south-west of Hamilton is the first of many community facilities planned for Peacocke and the surrounding areas, which will eventually be home to up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

The park includes a basketball half-court, flat grassed areas and a playground with swings, slides and balance equipment. There’s also picnic areas, cycle and scooter racks and a drinking fountain for residents to enjoy.

Growth Programmes Manager Karen Saunders said the completion of the park demonstrates the Council’s commitment to well-planned, well-timed community spaces to support growth in the area.

“Our work in Peacocke isn’t just about building pipes, roads and facilities – it’s about building communities and making sure we have the social spaces to let people connect with their neighbourhood, their whanau and each other.”

Hamilton City Council Parks and Recreation Manager Maria Barrie said the name ‘Te Inuwai Park’ was a nod to the area’s past and was recommended by Te Haa o te whenua o Kirikiriroa (THaWK), an iwi group representing local mana whenua.

“The Council worked closely with mana whenua to incorporate the area’s history into the playground. Te Inuwai is the name of a Ngaati Maahanga ancestor who lived in the area and the playground also celebrates its previous life as a food bowl for Maaori and English settlers.”

The playground includes native plants, fruit trees and community garden planter boxes for locals to use. A pou and interpretive signage to tell the area’s story will be installed in the next few months.

Ms Barrie said a community celebration is planned for the park later in the year when the weather is warmer.

The upgrade cost $223,800 and was funded through the 2018-28 10-Year Plan.

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3M 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1M of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, main roads, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

