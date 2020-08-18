Police Arrest Two In Relation To Aggravated Robberies

Manawatu Police have arrested and charged two youths in relation to aggravated robberies in the Palmerston North area.

The youths are due to appear in Palmerston North court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a stolen vehicle.

These charges are in relation to three aggravated robberies at the Milson Four Square, College Street Mini Market and Pukerua Bay Store.

Police continue to investigate three other aggravated robberies, which occurred between 8 August and 17 August in the Palmerston North area.

A small quantity of cigarettes have been recovered and Police would like to remind members of the public to contact Police on 105 if they believe they have come across any stolen cigarettes.

If you have any information that may assist with the investigation please contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to thank the public for their continuous support and assistance.

© Scoop Media

