Tūpuna Maunga Authority Disappointed With Failure To Protect Taonga From Fireworks

The iconic Tūpuna Maunga of Auckland and other important landscapes remain at risk from further blazes caused by fireworks as a consequence of the parliamentary governance and administration select committee’s failure to ban the private sale of fireworks.

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, says the select committee’s decision is a major missed opportunity to show leadership in the protection of precious taonga tuku iho that literally burn every year from fireworks being in the hands of reckless individuals.

“The select committee has said that competing interests need to be balanced, though it seems the commercial interests of fireworks importers and retailers have prevailed over evidence-based concerns with fireworks-related harm and damage to property and important landscapes every year. They’ve also discounted the many petitions and calls from Councils and animal welfare groups.”

“Fireworks have been banned on the fourteen Maunga administered by the Authority since it was established in 2014. However, we continue to see fireworks-related fires on the Maunga as a result of members of the public who are unable to resist placing personal fun over public safety. These fires are serious – they cause significant harm to these iconic taonga and pose a real risk to people and property, not to mention the strain on fire and emergency services.”

“The select committee had a responsibility here to put measures in place that would take fireworks out of the hands of those who aren’t capable of using them sensibly, while still allowing the public to enjoy controlled public fireworks displays. It’s extremely disappointing they did not do that.”

“The Tūpuna Maunga Authority will be seeking to meet with the Prime Minister to urge the government to take leadership on the protection of the iconic ancestral landscapes of Tāmaki Makaurau from fireworks,” says Majurey.

Every Guy Fawkes week over the last several years has seen one of more of the Auckland Maunga / volcanic cones set ablaze by members of the public recklessly letting off fireworks at the summits. Regenerating native vegetation has been damaged or destroyed, neighbouring houses placed at risk, and fire and emergency services have been strained.

The massive 2019 Guy Fawkes fires at Maungarei / Mt Wellington and Maungawhau / Mt Eden, and another large fireworks-related blaze on Maungarei in April this year were the last straw for the Tūpuna Maunga Authority and a decision was made to close public access to all Maunga in Auckland at Guy Fawkes while fireworks are still available for public sale.

The Authority is working through plans to close the Auckland Maunga during Guy Fawkes 2020.

