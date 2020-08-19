Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tūpuna Maunga Authority Disappointed With Failure To Protect Taonga From Fireworks

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

The iconic Tūpuna Maunga of Auckland and other important landscapes remain at risk from further blazes caused by fireworks as a consequence of the parliamentary governance and administration select committee’s failure to ban the private sale of fireworks.

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, says the select committee’s decision is a major missed opportunity to show leadership in the protection of precious taonga tuku iho that literally burn every year from fireworks being in the hands of reckless individuals.

“The select committee has said that competing interests need to be balanced, though it seems the commercial interests of fireworks importers and retailers have prevailed over evidence-based concerns with fireworks-related harm and damage to property and important landscapes every year. They’ve also discounted the many petitions and calls from Councils and animal welfare groups.”

“Fireworks have been banned on the fourteen Maunga administered by the Authority since it was established in 2014. However, we continue to see fireworks-related fires on the Maunga as a result of members of the public who are unable to resist placing personal fun over public safety. These fires are serious – they cause significant harm to these iconic taonga and pose a real risk to people and property, not to mention the strain on fire and emergency services.”

“The select committee had a responsibility here to put measures in place that would take fireworks out of the hands of those who aren’t capable of using them sensibly, while still allowing the public to enjoy controlled public fireworks displays. It’s extremely disappointing they did not do that.”

“The Tūpuna Maunga Authority will be seeking to meet with the Prime Minister to urge the government to take leadership on the protection of the iconic ancestral landscapes of Tāmaki Makaurau from fireworks,” says Majurey.

Every Guy Fawkes week over the last several years has seen one of more of the Auckland Maunga / volcanic cones set ablaze by members of the public recklessly letting off fireworks at the summits. Regenerating native vegetation has been damaged or destroyed, neighbouring houses placed at risk, and fire and emergency services have been strained.

The massive 2019 Guy Fawkes fires at Maungarei / Mt Wellington and Maungawhau / Mt Eden, and another large fireworks-related blaze on Maungarei in April this year were the last straw for the Tūpuna Maunga Authority and a decision was made to close public access to all Maunga in Auckland at Guy Fawkes while fireworks are still available for public sale.

The Authority is working through plans to close the Auckland Maunga during Guy Fawkes 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tupuna Maunga Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
For some reason though, the plight of international education has received nothing like the same attention and support. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

 

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:

Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 