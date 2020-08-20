Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Domino’s Store Owners Across Auckland Band Together To Support Local Food Banks

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 8:31 am
Press Release: Domino's Pizza

The Salvation Army operate a significant number of foodbanks across the Auckland region.

Domino’s Auckland store owners are banding together in the face of New Zealand’s new COVID outbreak by supporting local foodbanks. Over the next seven days (Wednesday 19th- Tuesday 25th August) 50 cents from every pizza sold in the Auckland region will be donated to The Foodbank Project.

With the move to Alert Level 3 in Auckland last week, the Domino’s team recognised that for some members of the community putting food on the table was going to be a challenge. That’s when the campaign for The Foodbank Project initiative was born.

“Getting in and feeding people in times of need is something we can do to help when times are really challenging as they are now. During the last COVID outbreak we supported frontline workers across the country as well as those over 70 by providing hot meals and the joy of pizza to them directly,” says Cameron Toomey, Domino’s New Zealand General Manager.

“Although we are still supporting many of these groups, we also recognise that there is an even bigger need in our most vulnerable communities, not just for one meal, but for a food parcel that can feed a family for a number of days.

“We wanted to make sure that our donation went where it was needed most which is why we have decided to partner with The Salvation Army through The Foodbank Project. The Salvation Army operate a significant number of foodbanks across the Auckland region.

“Our local store owners and team members in Auckland are ready and eager to support this valuable part of our community and we are hoping to be able to donate approximately $60,000 to the charity.

With Zero Contact Pick-up and Zero Contact Delivery options customers can safely enjoy their pizza knowing that their purchase is helping another family put food on the table,” says Toomey.

“There are thousands across Auckland who are particularly vulnerable right now, and we’re very grateful for the generosity of the Domino’s team as they help provide some security for those who are struggling,” The Salvation Army Northern Divisional Leader, Major Ian Gainsford says.

“Our teams are working hard to offer assistance across the city, and it’s only possible with help from donors like Domino’s, alongside the many New Zealanders working together to look out for one another.”

The safety of customers, the community and team members is the company’s top priority. Domino’s is currently operating using Zero Contact Delivery and Zero Contact Takeaway methods across the country allowing customers to enjoy their favourite Domino’s meal piping hot and fresh but, with no direct contact between them and team members.

“We appreciate that serving the community right now is a privilege and it’s one we accept with a great deal of trust and respect. We continue to look for ways to deliver hot meals to people in the community who need it the most at the moment,” says Toomey.

