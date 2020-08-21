New Campaign Launched Calling For Recall Option In Local Government

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, its sister group, the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, and Rodney-based ratepayer group Northern Action Group, are today launching a joint campaign and proposal paper calling for the introduction of recall elections across local government, including District Health Boards.

Louis Houlbrooke a Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson says:,“Recall elections affirm the basic concept of ‘sovereignty of the people’. In a democracy, it is a fundamental right to elect representatives and that should also include the right to remove them from office and replace them at any time. It is also suggested in the report that the term of local government bodies be extended by one year to four years, once the safety mechanism of recall elections is in place.”

Jo Holmes a Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson says, “Ratepayers deserve the right to fire their poorly performing representatives. We’ve had Len Brown, and the pain of having to wait three years to get rid of a lame-duck mayor after the expose of his abuse of office. Now we have a Mayor facing an SFO investigation, with no way to get rid of him should charges be laid.”

William Foster a Northern Action Group spokesperson says, “A right to elect should mean a right to eject. Ratepayers deserve the right to fire their poorly performing representatives. We’re backing this proposal to increase the democratic accountability of elected officials.”

Under the system proposed, a motion to recall a named elected official will need to acquire signatures from 10% of the number of voters who last voted in the constituency. This is called the trigger threshold. If the threshold is reached, there will be a recall poll to determine if the representative should be recalled. If recall is supported by a majority, the official is recalled. There would then be a special election to fill the vacant position. A recalled official would be eligible to stand in that election (unless they are otherwise prohibited by existing law).

Mr Houlbrooke says, “We are encouraging people to express their support for recall elections and put it on the political agenda for the coming election. To aid this, we have built an email tool which will allow people to email Local Government Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta and the National Party local government spokesman Lawrence Yule directly. The policy could easily be adopted for the October’s election.”

Recall Elections for Local Government, a joint proposal paper can be read at www.taxpayers.org.nz/recall_paper

To support the proposal, New Zealanders are encouraged to use the email tool at www.taxpayers.org.nz/recall_option

