Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Kaitaia Homicide Investigation

Northland Police acknowledge the sentencing of Jahcey Ngahere in the Whangārei High Court today.

The 24-year-old man was sentenced to four years, five months imprisonment for the manslaughter of his infant daughter in February 2019.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid oversaw Operation Nycteus which investigated the death of Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere.

"The death of any person is a tragic event, but when it is an infant as young as four weeks old it is simply senseless," says Detective Inspector Schmid.

"Maree suffered traumatic injuries before her death.

Her passing greatly impacted the people of Kaitaia and I would like to acknowledge the community for their support in our investigation."

Detective Inspector Schmid says the community, like Police, have no tolerance for harm inflicted on our tamariki.

"Finally, I would like to acknowledge the Operation Nycteus team who worked diligently to bring justice for Maree.

"Many of the staff on this investigation team have children of their own and I recognise their professionalism in bringing this matter to the Court."

