Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Kaitaia Homicide Investigation
Friday, 21 August 2020, 3:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police acknowledge the sentencing of Jahcey
Ngahere in the Whangārei High Court today.
The
24-year-old man was sentenced to four years, five months
imprisonment for the manslaughter of his infant daughter in
February 2019.
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid
oversaw Operation Nycteus which investigated the death of
Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere.
"The death of any person
is a tragic event, but when it is an infant as young as four
weeks old it is simply senseless," says Detective Inspector
Schmid.
"Maree suffered traumatic injuries before her
death.
Her passing greatly impacted the people of
Kaitaia and I would like to acknowledge the community for
their support in our investigation."
Detective
Inspector Schmid says the community, like Police, have no
tolerance for harm inflicted on our
tamariki.
"Finally, I would like to acknowledge the
Operation Nycteus team who worked diligently to bring
justice for Maree.
"Many of the staff on this
investigation team have children of their own and I
recognise their professionalism in bringing this matter to
the
Court."
