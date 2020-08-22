Three Arrested After Tawa Search Warrant
Saturday, 22 August 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police yesterday arrested three people and
seized items including drugs, firearms, cash and jewellery
following the execution of a search warrant in
Tawa.
The arrest of these three individuals will make
a significant dent in the availability of methamphetamine
across the city.
Items seized during the operation
included methamphetamine, GBL, $30,000 cash, several
firearms, a taser and high-value jewellery.
Those
arrested included two men, aged 30 and 44, and a 31-year-old
woman.
The trio are facing charges in relation to the
possession and supply of methamphetamine.
“Illegal
drugs have no place on our communities, they cause untold
harm not only to the individuals consuming the drugs but
also to the friends, family and communities connected to
these individuals," says Detective Sergeant Steve
Wescott.
"Mixing class A drugs and firearms can be
lethal and Police will act with urgency to ensure our
communities are kept safe.
The action taken yesterday
reflects our focus and commitment to keeping illegal
firearms and methamphetamine out of our
communities.”
The trio are due to appear in
Wellington District Court
today.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020
Max Rashbrooke
Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.
Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.
They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>