Week On Our Streets

Sunday, 23 August 2020, 5:00 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.
All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain. There may be implications from COVID-19 which could delay some projects. To keep our communities safe, please continue to respect social distancing practices.
Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.
Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming Works/Delays

Lane closure on Te Rapa Rd
The north-bound lane on Te Rapa Rd between the Forest Lake /Ulster St intersection and Garnett Ave is closed due to an accident on Friday afternoon. Traffic management will be in place until Monday 24 August. Please expect delays.

Tree removal on River Rd – Flagstaff
The section of River Rd between Glen Lynne Ave and Wairere Dr will be closed to through-traffic from 5am to 4pm on Tuesday 1 September. This closure is to allow arborist crews to safely remove trees along River Rd. A detour for Wairere Dr will be clearly marked along Glen Lynne Ave. Traffic management will be in place to maintain access for River Rd properties.

Tree pruning on River Rd – Hamilton East
The north-bound lane on River Rd between Te Aroha St and Riro St will be closed from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday 25 August, weather dependant. This closure will allow arborist crews to carry out tree pruning work around powerlines. Stop/go traffic management will be in place, please expect short delays.

Ongoing Works

Resurfacing of Te Rapa Rd south-bound lane 
The south-bound lane on Te Rapa Rd, between Horne Straight outside Bunnings and Vardon St, will be closed from 7pm Sunday 23 August to 5am Monday 24 August while resurfacing works are completed. Traffic management and detours will be in place.

Lane closure on Victoria St 
The north-bound lane from the roundabout of Alma St to the intersection of Collingwood St will be closed while works continue at 325 Victoria St. The closure will be in place on Monday 24 August from 6am to 5.30pm. Traffic management and clearly marked detours will be in place.

Watermain upgrades on River Rd 
Traffic management is in place on the south-bound lane of River Rd from Fairfield Bridge to Clarkin Rd to enable contractors to replace watermains and service connections. Works are being carried out between 9am and sundown, keeping the clearway free between 7am and 9am. This work is expected to be complete by Thursday 3 September.

Ruffell Rd and Onion Rd intersection kerbside works 
The installation of a new kerb and guard rail will continue this week at the intersection of Ruffell Rd and Onion Rd. This work is expected to continue until the end of August, weather dependent. Stop/go traffic management is in place.

Road safety improvements on River Rd
Road safety improvement work is well underway on River Rd between Wairere Dr and the Flagstaff shopping centre. Works include upgrading the current footpath to create a 3m wide shared path and constructing five new raised safety platforms to provide pedestrians and cyclists safer places to cross the road. The raised safety platform on Fernwater Pl and River Elm is almost complete and night works will begin on River Rd at the entry/exit to the Flagstaff shops and Endeavour Ave. This work is expected to be completed by early September. Traffic management is in place.

River path closure
The river path between Rostrevor St and Bryce St is closed so contractors can carry out specialist slip repairs. The closure began on Monday 27 July and work is due to take approximately two months to complete. Slips between London St and Bryce St have compromised the stability of the path and our contractors will be carrying out work to repair and reopen it. River path users will need to detour at either Rostrevor St or Bryce St and along Victoria St before re-joining the path.

Pedestrian and cycle safety improvements on River Rd
The construction of a new footpath and cycle-related safety improvements on River Rd, near the Clarkin Rd intersection, is expected to be completed by the end of August. The safety improvement works include better street lighting, tree removal, installation of cycle lane separators, two new refuge islands and road marking. Minor delays can be expected.

Dixon Rd closure for drainage work
Dixon Rd remains closed at the intersection of Ohaupo Rd (SH3) to allow for road and drainage works to be carried out. Please follow the detours and traffic management in place.

Ring Road Wairere Dr extension works continue
The closure of one of the south-bound lanes on Cobham Dr, from the Galloway St roundabout to Howell Ave, remains in place to allow for the construction of the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension. This lane closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

ALSO:


