Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Supports Layout Changes To Hamilton Gardens

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 7:41 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamiltonians have given proposed layout changes to Hamilton Gardens the thumbs-up with 84% of people who made a submission agreeing with the changes.

Hamilton City Council consulted with the community on the proposed changes over a four-week period from 11 July to 9 August 2020. The consultation attracted 875 submissions with the majority in favour of the proposed layout.

The Council’s Hearings and Engagement Committee today (Tuesday 25 August) heard verbal submissions from 25 groups and individuals.

Committee Chair Cr Martin Gallagher said the strong response showed how important the Gardens were to Hamiltonians.

“The number of submissions and the passionate views and thoughtful, innovative ideas that people put forward show how invested our community is in the development of this amazing world-class space.”

The consultation focused on whether the proposed layout changes addressed concerns raised by the public last year about a previous proposal, which would have seen the main carpark shifted to the Rhododendron Lawn.

The revised layout retains the lawn. It adds new cycleways and pathways and a through road connecting the two gates, and features a potential treetop walk from the upper carparks to the Gardens entrance.

The proposed changes allow for further development of the award-winning visitor attraction and address congestion, traffic flow and access issues.

The layout changes are part of the draft Hamilton Gardens Management Plan. Staff will update the draft management plan based on community and councillor feedback and report back to the Community Committee later this year.

At today’s meeting, the Friends of Hamilton Gardens and the Hamilton Gardens Development Trust urged the Council to adopt the plan so the next stage in the Gardens’ development could proceed.

A broad range of issues were raised in verbal submissions, including whether the changes would provide adequate parking given the Gardens’ popularity and questions over access for the elderly and people with mobility issues.

The need to retain public access to the river when riverfront land was developed and whether the proposed changes went far enough in encouraging people to visit the site on foot or cycle were also noted.

Several submitters suggested the Council build a pedestrian bridge between the Gardens and Council-owned land across the Waikato River to relieve pressure on on-site parking and better integrate the Gardens with the river.

Decisions on the timing of the developments proposed in the Hamilton Gardens Management Plan, including the layout changes, will be made through the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan, which will set the Council’s budget for the next 10 years.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

Can’t recall the author – Oscar Wilde?- but during the Victorian era there was a popular short story about a Mogul emperor who spent years building and re-building a shrine to his dead beloved, only to find that her coffin became an irritating design flaw in the architectural wonder he had created. With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

 

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Mosque Attack Sentencing: 'You Have Failed Completely' Victim Tells Gunman

Dozens of victims have now recalled the day "the devil" visited their places of worship. More>>

ALSO:

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 