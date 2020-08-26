Fire, Abel Smith Street

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ investigators are back at the scene of the fire at 128 Abel Smith Street, Wellington this morning.

The building, which was vacant, has been destroyed and is structurally unsafe.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Police are working with Fire and Emergency NZ and the Wellington City Council to make the building safe, and together with Fire and Emergency to examine and identify the cause of the fire.

Anyone that may have information which could assist is asked to please call Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

