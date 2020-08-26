Christchurch Hit And Run, Continued Appeal For Information

Christchurch Police continue to appeal for information from the public relating to a hit and run on Saturday 11 July on Marlborough St, Phillipstown.

At around 7:14pm a man was walking across the road when he was struck by a dark coloured vehicle, receiving serious injuries.

Police are seeking anyone who may have seen the crash or observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area at the time.

Due to the impact from the crash the offending vehicle should have damage to the front left head light area.

Anyone who can assist Police in our enquiries is asked to contact us on 105 and quote file number 200714/4658.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

