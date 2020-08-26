Witnesses Sought Following Marfell Assault

New Plymouth Police are asking for the public's help after an assault on the weekend in Marfell which left a man seriously injured.

About 9.30pm on Saturday 22 August, two men in their 20s from the Marfell community had stopped near the playground on Cook Street, opposite Adventure Street.

Two other men approached and assaulted one of the pair.

It is believed a weapon was used to strike the man.

The victim was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about those involved to come forward.

Anyone who can help should contact Detective Jason Wright at the New Plymouth Police Station by calling 105.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

