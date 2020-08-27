Southern Police Reminding Drivers To Drive Safe And Save Lives

Southern District Police will be carrying out a road policing operation across the district this weekend focusing on impaired drivers.

Our focus is on four main behaviours we know contribute to death and serious injury on our roads.

These are people not wearing their seatbelts, driving distracted – such as using hand-held mobile phones – driving impaired by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue, and driving too fast for the conditions.

A recent road policing operation in Milton Otago revealed a disturbing number of drivers not wearing their seatbelt.

Everyone has a part to play when you’re out driving.

Following simple road rules and safe driving habits can literally save your life.

Ensure every occupant in the car is wearing a seatbelt and avoid distractions such as cellphones at all times when driving.

People driving while impaired put themselves, their passengers, and other road users at risk, with alcohol and/or drugs a factor in about 20 percent of all fatal crashes.

If you are in any doubt at all about being safe or legal to drive due to impairment, don’t – it’s not worth it.

We urge people not to drink and drive, plan ahead; nominate a sober driver, share a cab or organise to stay at a friend’s place.

Road safety is something we all have to take responsibility for, so watch your speed and your following distances, stay focused – put your phone out of reach – wear your seatbelt, and always drive sober and alert.

© Scoop Media

