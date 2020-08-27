Update: Fire, Abel Smith Street

Police and Fire and Emergency staff completed the scene examination of the Abel Smith Street building last night.

Because of the structural integrity of the building, it had to be demolished before it was safe for investigators to enter.

We have been unable to determine the cause of the fire and the building has been returned back to its owners.

Police would like to thank the residents of Abel Smith Street and members of the public for their patience and understanding.

