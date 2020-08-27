Update: Fire, Abel Smith Street
Thursday, 27 August 2020, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and Fire and Emergency staff completed the scene
examination of the Abel Smith Street building last
night.
Because of the structural integrity of the
building, it had to be demolished before it was safe for
investigators to enter.
We have been unable to
determine the cause of the fire and the building has been
returned back to its owners.
Police would like to
thank the residents of Abel Smith Street and members of the
public for their patience and
understanding.
