Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Face Coverings Mandatory On Public Transport From Monday 31 August

Friday, 28 August 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

From Monday, all passengers and drivers need to wear face coverings on public transport, while at Alert Level 2 or above. Environment Canterbury senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon is encouraging everyone to continue showing kindness and patience as we adjust to this.

“Please be kind to your fellow passengers and our drivers. It’s important to remember that some people, drivers included, will have legitimate reasons, such as health, for not wearing a face covering.

“We trust that the vast majority of people who can do so will wear one and continue to help stop the spread. While our drivers can remind passengers to put on their face covering when boarding, there are some exemptions to this rule, and our drivers are not able to, or expected to, act as enforcers – and neither are other passengers. We need to rely on everyone taking personal responsibility for their individual situations.”

At this stage, information from central government confirms that face coverings don’t need to be worn in the following situations:

  • By children under 12.
  • On dedicated school services (including Ministry of Education services and Metro school services).
  • By people with a disability or physical or mental health condition that makes covering their face unsuitable.
  • There will be other times when it is not required – such as in an emergency, if unsafe, if people need to prove their identity or to communicate with someone who is deaf, or if required by law.

Learn more about face coverings on the

Unite Against COVID-19 website

.

Contact tracing

The importance of contact tracing is high in Alert Level 2, and passengers need to provide contact tracing information whenever they use public transport.

NZ COVID Tracer QR codes are available on all buses and the Diamond Harbour Ferry. All passengers are now requested to scan the QR code, using the NZ COVID Tracer app, every time they travel on public transport, including if they’ve paid with a registered Metrocard.

Gibbon says Environment Canterbury is working with its operators on a more permanent solution to have more QR codes available on each bus so passengers can more easily scan a code while maintaining physical distancing.

“We’d also like to reassure people not to worry if they do not have a phone that is able to use the QR codes – instead please call the Metroinfo team on 03 366 8855 to have your trip registered.”

Read the full update

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Christchurch Mosque Attack Sentencing: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of ever leaving jail.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.
He has received the historic sentence in the High Court at Christchurch today. It marks the first time a convicted person has ever been imprisoned with no possibility of parole... More>>

 

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 