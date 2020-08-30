Workplace Incident: Fatality Confirmed
Sunday, 30 August 2020, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a person has died following a
workplace incident on Sunderland Street in Parnell
today.
Emergency services were alerted at about
2.15am.
WorkSafe has been advised.
Enquiries are
ongoing.
ENDS
