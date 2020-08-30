Fatalities Confirmed Following Macraes Crash
Sunday, 30 August 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm two people have died following a
serious crash in Macraes, Waitaki District last
night.
The single-vehicle crash on Macraes Back Road
was reported to Police just before midnight.
Two other
people received serious injuries and were transported to
Dunedin Hospital.
The Police investigation into the
crash is
ongoing.
