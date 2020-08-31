Fatality Confirmed - Update: Serious Crash, Huntly - Waikato
Monday, 31 August 2020, 7:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a second person has died following the
single-vehicle crash on Great South Road in Huntly last
night.
The crash was reported to Police just after
7.20pm.
Police enquiries are continuing into the
circumstances of the
crash.
