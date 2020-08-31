Delays Expected - Crash: Te Atatu Road On-ramp - Waitematā
Monday, 31 August 2020, 7:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently responding to a two-vehicle
collision on the Te Atatu Road on-ramp (city
bound).
The crash was reported to Police at about
7.12am.
Motorists travelling through this area should
expect
delays.
