Public Overwhelmingly Embrace The Use Of Masks On Public Transport

Police are encouraged by the public response to the new Alert Level 2 restrictions in Tāmaki Makaurau and across the country today.

As part of the response to the restrictions, Police had an increased presence throughout the country at key transport hubs and distributed thousands of face masks.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says Police across the country were pleased to see people were overwhelmingly compliant in wearing face masks or face coverings.

“The feedback I have received from staff has been that interactions with the public today have been positive and that people were aware of the importance of wearing a face mask.

“Police will continue to have an increased presence in the community to help remind people of the new restrictions and the requirement to wear masks or face coverings on public transport.”

Police spoke to a very small number of people who did not have masks.

“While we are delighted commuters everywhere have adapted well to the new requirements today, it is important to remember that some people are exempted for medical or other reasons.

We are pleasantly surprised at the level of high compliance and New Zealanders should be congratulated for this,” he said.

Police continues with an education and encouragement approach and provided masks which was appreciated.

"For those people who are struggling with why masks are mandatory, I would encourage you to reflect on the damage this pandemic has done overseas.

We are in a good position in New Zealand and it's important to we continue to do the right thing."

Police checkpoints across Tāmaki Makaurau finished last night.

As at 4pm yesterday, Police processed over 300,863 vehicles and over 11,298 were turned around during Alert Level 3.

© Scoop Media

