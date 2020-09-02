Pukaki Downs Fire Update - 11.30am 2 September

Two public meetings will be held today to talk over the next steps in the response to the Lake Pukaki fire in the Mackenzie Basin.

Despite recent heavy snow in the area, the fire remains active.

Incident Controller Rob Hands will attend the public meetings alongside Mackenzie District Mayor Graham Smith.

They will inform residents about the on-going management of the fire and the long-term implications for the area.

The fire has burnt through more than 3100 hectares since it started on Sunday morning.

Crews are now focusing on hotspots following a survey of the fire ground by a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging capabilities.

Teams will also be supported by aerial and heavy machinery where necessary.

Power was restored to all affected properties yesterday.

Fire and Emergency is grateful for the understanding shown by those impacted by the fire.

This will be the last formal update.

Meeting locations and times:

Twizel Events Centre - 3pm

Aoraki Mt Cook Community Hall - 6.30pm

