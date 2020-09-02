Information Sought On Thefts In Cromwell

Police are appealing for the public’s help after items were stolen from a number of unlocked vehicles in Cromwell overnight.

Initial enquiries indicate about 10 vehicles were targeted, primarily in Melmore Crescent and Matthews Crescent.

Police urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in these areas overnight to call 105.

“This kind of theft is typically opportunistic and vehicle owners can help minimise the risk by ensuring their vehicles are locked and any valuables are removed,” Sergeant Adam Elder says.

“If items must be left in a vehicle, do not leave them in plain sight.”

