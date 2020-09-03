Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safer Speed Limits Take Effect On SH16 In Auckland

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: NZTA

New speed limits take effect on State Highway 16 Brigham Creek to Waimauku in west Auckland on Monday, 7 September to improve safety for all road users.

After extensive public consultation, the new speed limits will help prevent people from being killed or seriously injured on this road, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton.

Over the last 10 years (2009-2018), there were 449 crashes on this stretch of road with seven people killed and 57 seriously injured.

“Our technical assessment found the current speed limits weren’t safe for the road environment. SH16 is a rural state highway that is continually changing, with additional growth and housing in the wider area. We have also heard from some people in the community that they felt the current speed limits were unsafe.”

“Speed increases both the likelihood of crashes and the severity of crashes when they happen. A small reduction in speed can make a big difference, especially when cyclists or pedestrians are involved. Most crashes are caused by a number of factors, but even when it’s not the cause of a crash, speed is most likely to determine whether anyone is killed, injured, or walks away unharmed.”

The new speed limits will increase travel time on the 7.74km route from Kumeu to Waimauku by approximately 20 seconds.

Location Current speed limit New speed limit from 7 September 2020 

SH16 Kumeu and Huapai

- from 50m south-east of Old Railway Road to 10m north-west of Station Road.

 60km/h 50km/h 

SH16 Huapai

- no change to speed limit from 10m north-west of Station Road to 260m north-west of Trigg Road.

 60km/h No change 

SH16 Huapai to Waimauku

- from 260m north-west of Trigg Road to 140m east of Wintour Road.

 100km/h 80km/h 

SH16 Waimauku

- from 140m east of Wintour Road to 95m east of Mabbett Lane.

 70km/h 60km/h 

The setting of the permanent speed limits follows technical assessments, engagement with the Police, the AA, and the Road Transport Forum, and consultation with the public.

“While reviewing current speed limits is something we can do now to address safety concerns, we are also making State Highway 16 safer with improvements to the road that we will deliver in stages. This includes widening the road and bridges, adding a flush median, flexible safety barriers and making it safer to make right hand turns.”

The speed review is part of the Waka Kotahi Safe Network Programme. The programme is delivering proven safety interventions on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand. Aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030, the Safe Network Programme aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by focusing on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe level crossings.

More information on the permanent speed limits and our consultation summary, including the submissions can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh16-brigham-creek-to-waimauku/

