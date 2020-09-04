Police Arrest Three Following Search Warrants In Wellington

Wellington Police arrested three people following search warrants in Strathmore and Hutt Valley earlier today.

The warrants were in relation to an ongoing investigation into an incident in Kilbirnie last week and were executed with the assistance of AOS who attended as a precautionary measure.

A 21-year-old man appeared in Wellington District Court today charged with disorderly behaviour and possession of weapon.

A 29-year-old woman charged with disorderly behaviour and possession of offensive weapon is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 11 September and a 17-year-old facing similar charges is due to appear in youth court.

Police also arrested a 22-year-old man on an unrelated matter at the Strathmore address and he appeared in Wellington District Court today.

As the matter is before the court, Police is not in a position to comment further.

Sergeant Michael Bryne of Kilbirnie Community Policing said the continued efforts by local Police should send a clear message to offenders that we don't tolerate any kind of criminal activity.

"We want to reassure the community that we will continue to do this - it's of utmost priority to ensure our community is safe and feels safe."

Police would also like to remind the community to help us in reporting any suspicious activities.

If you see any criminal activity or suspicious behaviour happening, please call 111.

Information can also be provided to your local Police station, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

