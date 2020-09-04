Sky Tower Turns Blue For Father’s Day
Friday, 4 September 2020, 12:36 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY Auckland
The Sky Tower will be lit blue this Father’s Day, to
say thank you to all the Fathers and Father-figures in our
lives.
The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s
tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of
Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable
landmarks.
SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities
or community initiatives that we support financially, to
mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or
events, or as a symbol of respect or
solidarity.
© Scoop Media
